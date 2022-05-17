Letter: Mayor John Dunbar is the best candidate for Napa County District 3 supervisor

John Dunbar, mayor of Yountville since 2010, is a dedicated, honest person who I believe in for doing the right thing in all situations. John is a perfect example of class in every manner of the word. He embodies courage, character ,integrity, and has a positive, thoughtful outlook for our community.

I have known John Dunbar for a number of years and have listened attentively to his remarks at Yountville Town Council meetings, as well as observing John at gatherings of local residents. Listening to John’s remarks and the reasoning of his answers, a sense of trust is the first thing that comes to my mind.

John cares for all residents and is concerned about the future of housing, schools, street maintenance, parks and recreation and more. He also is concerned about how best to preserve the agricultural lands in District 3.

I also appreciate John’s leadership on the Napa Valley Expo board of directors. While serving as president of the board, he helped govern how the fairgrounds in Napa are best used for the enjoyment and use by citizens throughout the entire valley.

John is one of the most active and concerned of all our elected officials in Napa Valley. Knowing John Dunbar is a pleasure, and listening to his explanations of issues is a truly interesting and educational experience. He thoughtfully considers alternatives to every issue and consults with people to make informed decisions.

John has dedicated himself and all his efforts to earn a seat on the Napa County Supervisors’ bench. Every time you have an opportunity to watch his leadership in any setting, you will be convinced to vote for John Dunbar for Napa Valley District 3 Supervisor.

Thank you, John, for your treasured leadership over many years. I look forward to many more years of your insightful leadership for Napa County.

Jeff Johnson

Yountville