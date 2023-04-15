Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley is asking local residents to make a long-term commitment to reduce pollution and manage water resources.

I find it worthy of discussion to consider that Napa invites millions of tourists into the city annually that abuse our water resources without consequence. Consider the hotels and resorts (well over 1,500 rooms in downtown Napa alone) that change bed sheets and towels daily; where guests take long showers and flush toilets as often as they desire. And consider the number of wine tasting rooms in downtown Napa alone…every single wine glass and water glass is washed multiple times per day; and they are using more than one wine glass per tasting! And let’s consider the restaurants…lot’s of glasses and dishes being washed.

I would like to present our Napa community with a different challenge. I challenge the hospitality/business community and our local residents to make a long-term commitment to reduce pollution and manage water resources.

Hotels can limit the number of times they wash bed linens and towels; they can charge a service charge for additional water usage. Let’s encourage all tasting rooms and restaurants to limit the number of glasses per guest to one glass per person.

I have witnessed many residents in Napa removing their lawns and replacing them with drought tolerant vegetation. I know most of my Napa family, friends and colleagues conserve water as often as possible; as we live with the constant awareness of the drought.

It seems like a good challenge. It does not make a lot of sense that we would only challenge our local residents to conserve water and manage pollution when we invite hundreds of thousands of visitors to abuse our water and create pollution in the same space.

Are you up for the challenge?

David Aten

Napa