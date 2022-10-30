Letter: Measure A1: Tough questions asked and answered

Are you stumped on how to vote on Napa’s Measure A1? I understand why, so I want to ensure you that I asked some tough questions. As a lifelong resident of Napa I know how important our schools are to our community. I also know that some community members have concerns about a new school bond and with some of the difficult decisions the school district has made over the years.

After considering the answers I received and knowing the need is urgent, I decided to join the founders of the Napa County Taxpayers Association to support Measure A1 and I am urging your support.

Here are the facts:

The state does NOT provide local school districts with money to improve our 40- to 60-year-old school facilities. Local communities must come up with their own funds through school bonds to receive matching state funds.

Napa’s Measure A1 includes a commonsense plan for each unique Napa school. Unlike previous measures there are no frills, no wasted money, and there will be an appointed citizen’s oversight committee that will conduct independent annual audits.

I particularly like the fact that due to the uncertainty with the economy, the school district kept the tax rate affordable, about $7 a month for the average homeowner. And every penny will stay in Napa! In fact, when Measure A1 was filed with the County Election Office, the founders of the Napa Valley Taxpayers Association signed the argument in favor of this ballot measure. And there weren’t any written arguments opposing Measure A1 submitted to the Napa County Election Office.

What impact will Napa’s Measure A1 make? Upgrading older schools so they meet the same health and safety and academic standards as newer schools. Construction of new science labs, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) academy classrooms. Classroom modernization and improvements such as roofing, flooring, ceilings, plumbing, heating, ventilation, electrical, and technology. Removal of hazardous materials like lead paint and asbestos from older school sites. See all the benefits per school at Napa Area - Measure A1 (schoolloop.com)

I know there is never a perfect time to ask for voter support, and some may say this is the worst time, but we need this NOW for our families and children, our teachers and schools, and so that we can continue to build a vibrant community for everyone.

Please vote yes on Napa’s Measure A1.

Liz Alessio

Napa City Councilmember