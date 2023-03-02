We believe that everyone agrees that with more time and resources Measure E may have been constructed differently. However, it was a compromise that fit into the circumstances imposed by the County of Napa. If you have been as deeply involved in the push to purchase and conserve this 70-acre space as our grassroots organization Friends of Napa County Fairgrounds has, it would be easy to understand that this was the best option available.

The City Council believed it prudent to include purchase price and maintenance bond funding so that we can make the required improvements to the fairgrounds in order to get the revenue-generating portions up and running as quickly as possible.

Mayor Williams stated recently in the Napa Register: “This financing device allows us not to tax as well. If the general funds are sufficient, the tax can be lower." Thus, any tax can be reduced or eliminated by using other funding sources like transient occupancy tax (TOT), fundraising, and fairgrounds revenues.

Former Vice Mayor Dunsford also stated in the Napa Register: “The funds from the resorts, in the form of (transient occupancy tax), were to be used to rehabilitate, renovate, acquire, build, (and) construct any sort of public improvement that would be for the benefit of the community.” Dunsford noted: “That’s what those funds were intended for.”

Precisely! Our TOT funds can be and should be used to reduce if not eliminate the maximum tax allowable under Measure E. In the fiscal year 2021-22, our city received almost $12 million in TOT revenues – twice what they projected. As of 12/12/22, our community has already received $6.75 million in TOT funds – 2/3 of the predicted amount for the entire fiscal year (ending in June 2023). Let’s look at how those are being used moving forward.

Two new luxury resorts will be coming online soon, which will generate more TOT revenue to increase the city’s property tax income. When Measure E passes, we can immediately secure the fairgrounds and have the city apply TOT funds for necessary improvements, maintenance, and bond debt service. This will significantly reduce, if not eliminate, taxes allowable under Measure E.

We all know what a gem the fairgrounds is historically, traditionally, and for the future healthy ecosystem of Calistoga. We see the importance of preserving open space that ultimately contributes to the safety, community cohesion, and overall wellness of our small community.

This is an investment into our community by both citizens and our business community, who will continue to enjoy the profits enjoyed by doing business in Calistoga. We hope our businesses thrive, that the fairgrounds will contribute to the visitors’ experience in Calistoga and that businesses continue to hire our community members.

We are all in this together and this is vitally important to the future success and preservation of our healthy ecosystem of Calistoga.

Alexis Shoemate, Julie Elkeshen, Molly Towey, Scott Atkinson

Friends of Napa County Fairgrounds