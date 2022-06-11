Letter: Measure L failure not surprising

As the swing vote on the Board of Supervisors, Gregory has unfettered power to set county policy, yet I believe he consistently knuckles under supervisors Pedroza, Dillon, and the CEO when it comes to spending the massive budget surplus the county has every year.

I would happily vote for a tax measure if the proceeds went to the cities or directly to the Firewise Foundation. I would even vote for a county measure once we have a new board and CEO who are not seemingly under the influence of Bill Dodd and Rob Muelrath. Until that day, the county needs to be honest with itself about its standing in the community. Gregory needs to wake up to the fact that we are onto him and his colleagues, and won't support new taxes until there is change at the top.