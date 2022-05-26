Letter: Measure L is an exception – vote yes

Sales taxes are generally thought to be regressive. But Measure L is the exception.

While many residents are challenged by current economic inflation, it is critical to understand that rising rents, insurance costs and building supply costs have been severely influenced by destruction and rebuilding of housing stock in Napa. And Measure L helps to prevent the worst inflationary and economic impacts caused by catastrophic fires in Napa County.

It’s working families and individuals that were hit hardest economically in the fires of 2017 and 2020 in loss of wages, child-care coverage, housing dislocation and job loss. For context, an additional ¼ cent adds $25 for every $10,000 in sales taxable transactions, which does NOT apply to the vast majority of things families spend on (housing, healthcare and groceries.)

An example to consider, for additional context:

Minimum wage worker making $30,000 per year, assume $5,000 is taxable. The total cost of Measure L per year would be about $12.50, but the lost wages for one day would be around $120 … multiply that by ten.

The modest increase Measure L brings pales in comparison to what working families are likely to save from avoiding future weeks-long catastrophic wildfires. Measure L deserves your vote!

G. Anthony Phillips

Napa County Democratic Central Committee Chair