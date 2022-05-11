Letter: Measure L is inadequately defined

Voting for the local tax Measure L? Do you believe California taxes are too high, too low or just about right?

Here are some facts that may influence your response to this question.

Personal and corporate income taxes, state and local sales taxes and local property taxes, plus lesser levies, such as gasoline and utility taxes, generate something north of $400 billion a year for the various levels of California government to spend. A recent Berkeley poll found that about two in three California voters (64%) consider the federal and state taxes that they have to pay are too high. This represents a 10 percentage-point increase in the proportion of voters who said this just six years ago. California taxpayers filed federal and state income tax returns and paid their semi-annual property tax bills in April of this year. These payments demonstrate that California’s state and local taxes are among the highest in the nation.

In the case of Measure L, I recognize that the danger of future wildfires in California is real. I also realize that billions of dollars in funding are already committed and being spent at the federal, state and local levels. Some of the local funding for wildfire prevention and mitigation is being provided at the individual level.

Specifically, individual funding is being collected by the recent rate increase noted on the PG&E insert with your utility bill. I commend the city of Napa for not supporting this measure. I am opposed to creating another slush fund for the inadequately defined Measure L wildfire reduction measures in Napa County. This measure disproportionately impacts low income residents and, in my opinion, represents bad governance at the local level.

Jack Gray

Director, Napa County Taxpayers Association