Letter: Measure L is poorly researched, communicated

Measure L started with a great idea by the CWPP (Napa County Community Wildfire Protection Plan). A 5-year, nearly $46 million plan to mitigate fire danger in Napa County with maintenance. At $6 to almost $10 million a year, questions have to be asked.

Why so much per year? Included in the expenditure plan, program expenditures category, are vegetation treatments, evacuation routes, fuel breaks around communities to be created, etc. Has anyone seen any diagrams, artist renderings, aerial maps or any such device used to create a visible description of these items discussed? Whose property will they encroach on? Will eminent domain need to be used for this? What does "treatment" mean?

Also, provided is the purchase of heavy equipment, with examples of allowable equipment purchases, but not limited to: Bulldozers, fire engines, etc. Who knows how much equipment they will need, where it will be stored, and whether it requires more employees – no definitive work has been done in this area. At the end of the 10-year period, will the county have funds without the sales tax to afford added employees?

When you really take the time to read this section, you will see how poorly thought out, researched, engineered and communicated with the public Measure L is. Vote NO.

Judy Ann Ahmann

Napa