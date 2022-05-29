Letter: Measure L is well thought-out, not a slush fund

Jack Gray’s recent letter to the editor opposes Measure L because of his general opposition to taxes and by perpetuating the myth that all the funds we need to protect ourselves from wildfires are available from the state and federal governments. Gray’s general distaste for taxes is not a reason to oppose Measure L’s local control and funding for wildfire protection. I am confident that Napa’s citizens are more adamantly opposed to destructive and catastrophic wildfires which will certainly continue if we do not step up as a community to take concrete steps to reduce fuel in recent burn scars and unburned areas.

Further, we need to increase funding for fire prevention and more firefighting resources for fire response. While Measure L provides a modest sales tax increase, it pales in comparison to the heavy costs of catastrophic fires that we all bear. Contrary to Gray, most Napans want the county to do more to protect against catastrophic wildfires.

We need to start thinking of wildfire prevention as an essential service. Local taxes commonly fund essential services like law enforcement, emergency responders, and road repairs and maintenance. The past few years of extreme wildfire behavior point out that we need new thinking about how to fund not just wildfire response but also wildfire prevention through establishing substantial fuel breaks and fuel reduction programs.

Local taxes are more efficient and controllable than state and federal taxes because residents and voters have a more direct means of influencing how those local funds are spent through county and city governments. In addition, over the last four years there are literally hundreds of citizens, property owners, and community leaders who have developed detailed and comprehensive plans and strategies for how funding needs to be spent on wildfire prevention and protection throughout Napa Valley. The notion that Measure L creates a “slush fund” is an insulting fantasy to the many stakeholders who are aligned and focused to hold County leaders accountable to make sure that Measure L funds are spent responsibly.

Talk to any of the hundreds of city and county residents who actively work through each of their 17 local fire safe councils to define projects and educate their neighbors. Ask any community members or leaders from 40+ organizations that worked together to complete the Community Wildfire Prevention Plan which identifies hundreds of fuel reduction projects that will make our Napa Valley safer. The citizens of Napa (city and county residents) should understand that Measure L was a product of years of community support, leadership and hard work by citizens, residents, fire and forestry experts, business owners and elected officials. Measure L requires that local citizen stakeholders participate in reviewing and monitoring these funds to ensure they are spent as intended. We invite Gray to join a Fire Safe Council and help us.

Gray recognizes that work needs to be done but argues that someone else should pay for it and that, “billions of dollars in funding are already committed and being spent at the federal, state and local levels.” Unfortunately, Gray misleadingly implies that we can access these “billions” without any need for local funding or control. This fails to understand the basic requirement that a predictable local funding source is needed to access the state and federal money.

As someone who has volunteered hundreds of hours requesting federal and state funding for needed wildfire projects and has felt the sting of not being awarded money, this is a cold hard reality. Local matching funds are imperative to win large grants. Not having local funds restricts our local control and funding to get all our projects done to protect our communities and neighborhoods.

Moreover, as citizens, we should be mindful that Measure L requires audits and transparency, including recognizing the large and highly informed constituency of fellow citizens throughout the Napa Valley who have helped develop the detailed countywide wildfire protection plans for how to spend these funds. We are all in it together to ensure that Measure L maximizes the benefits and protections for all of Napa’s citizens and communities with sustained local control and accountability.

Joseph A. Nordlinger

Napa