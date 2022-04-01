Letter: Measure L isn't the solution to wildfire woes

Does Napa County need Measure L?

Based on my brief review I found the following information regarding wildfire prevention measures in California:

A Congressional Research Service report entitled "Federal Assistance for Wildfire Response and Recovery" updated in August of 2021 noted that numerous federal programs provide grants to states and local governments for wildfire response and recovery actions.

Protecting California from devastating wildfires was the focus of a $1 billion new law (SB 901) passed near the end of 2019 which would “... prevent catastrophic wildfires and protect Californians.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom at the time was quoted as saying: “We are doing everything we can,” to media reporters. The state acknowledged actions like thinning forests and removing dead and dying trees will likely take years, if not decades, to complete. The law calls for spending $200 million a year over five years on clearing trees and brush to make forests less fire-prone. It also required utility companies to come up with fire prevention plans.

In compliance with California SB 901 PG&E has issued quarterly reports of its Wildfire Mitigation Plan (WMP) to the California Office of Energy. On Feb. 25, 2022, PG&E submitted its latest WMP to the California Office of Energy. The 2022 WMP describes PG&E's comprehensive and multi-faceted wildfire safety strategy, utilizing programs and actions that have proven effective at reducing wildfire risk and expanding innovative programs and actions initiated in prior years.

As a part of PG&E's WMP the company said it has installed more than 1,300 weather stations in high-risk areas since 2019, as well as 153 high-definition cameras. PG&E also reported on its plan to underground 10,000 miles of transmission lines at a cost of $1.5 billion to $3 billion. A rate change request has been made to the California PUC to finance these costs (meaning higher energy bills for all PG&E customers).

Actions being taken at the federal and state levels as well as those being implemented by PG&E convince me that increasing our local sales tax is unwise and unnecessary in Napa county.

Considering our current inflation rate, Measure L can only add to the problems that lower-income residents are already dealing with as they struggle to buy their food, gas and pay for daily living expenses in Napa County.

Jack Gray

Director, Napa County Taxpayers Association