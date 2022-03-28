Letter: Measure L isn't the solution

I agree that Napa needs to prioritize forest management, home hardening, defensible space and fuel reduction to mitigate wildfires, but I don't think the money should come from a regressive tax like Measure L.

Merriam Webster defines a regressive tax as "relating to or being a tax that amounts to a higher percentage of income as income decreases or that places a proportionately higher burden on lower-income taxpayers."

I do not think that lower-income taxpayers like our workers in the service and agricultural industries should have to have a higher tax burden. It is equal, but it is not equitable.

Yes, we need money for wildfire management, but please find something other than a regressive tax.

Nancy Nord Kanagy

Retired teacher and co-leader of the Equity and Inclusivity Council at Napa Valley Language Academy