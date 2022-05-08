Letter: Measure L isn't what "we" need

Measure L is estimated to raise $10 million per year for 10 years. One hundred million dollars is a lot of money and 10 years is a long time. The obvious questions are who benefits from the spending of this tax money, why for ten years, and can the county decide to spend the funds on other unrelated things without voter approval?

A general sales tax is regressive in that it will have far more negative impact on the poor and middle class.

Based on the article in the March 8 edition of the Register, the first five years of Measure L is a transfer of 75% of the tax’s revenue from the residents of Calistoga, St. Helena, Napa, American Canyon, and tourists to projects impacting the people who live or own a business — many wineries and resorts — in the unincorporated areas of Napa County. I think few people living in the unincorporated areas would qualify as poor.

Less than around 20% of the residents of Napa County live in the unincorporated areas yet they and the businesses located there will receive 75% of the benefit for the initial five years and 60-70% for the remaining five years. That is over $67 million over 10 years. There is no mention of this information in the pro- Measure L literature.

The pro- Measure L literature uses the words, “We’re in this together”. It is a rather obtuse use of the words "we," and "together," given who will reap $67 million worth of benefits. To quote my favorite pragmatic philosopher, Tonto: “...what do you mean we, paleface?”

I took the time to read all 56 pages of the Napa County Community Wildfire Protection Plan twice. I also read the 11 pages of the “5 Year Plan” that included budget estimates. I found the plan confusing at best, concerning exactly who and what the funds will pay for. The list of red flags in the budget is long, but here are some examples:

Veterans Home of Yountville fuel break ($750,000). The Veteran’s home is owned and operated by the California Department of Veterans Affairs, why are we paying for their fire protection?

Maintenance of Silverado Country Club perimeter fuel reduction ($500,000). Silverado is owned by KSL Capital Partners and Arcade Capital, private equity groups. Why are Napa taxpayers paying for fire protection for a country club owned by the 1%?

Fuel break and fuel reduction work in the Pritchard Hill area – home to wineries, with a dozen or so mansions ($2.5 million).

Fire Safe Council CWPP specific projects ($300,000), could you actually be specific?

If the folks on the TV show “Shark Tank” read this plan and budget, I bet they would have all said, “I’m out!"

I won’t go into the obvious questions concerning what happens if we have a couple of fires like the Patrick/Nuns/Atlas fire every couple of fire seasons. Recent history has proven that when you have 70-mile-per-hour winds whipping a firestorm, moving at a football field every three seconds for two or three hours (or days) there is no such thing as fire protection.

Look at what just happened in Flagstaff, Arizona. Keep your go-bag ready regardless of how you vote.

Measure L is clearly not as presented by its proponents. I have grown tired of being taxed to bail out corporations and the top 10%. I will not vote for Measure L. I am confident the beneficiaries of Measure L can find other ways to pay to protect their assets without a sales tax.

I am not anti-tax. I would be in favor of a ‘Measure B’ that created a nickel per gallon gas tax to fund the construction and maintenance of the Napa County bike trail system.

John Stallcup

Napa