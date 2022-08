The public is invited to attend our upcoming Napa High Alumni Association general meeting.

We will have some wonderful Napa High students present to speak, upcoming ASB officers, plus 2022 Napa High scholarship winners. We are meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at noon at Hop Creek Pub. All are welcome.

Also, speaking of "scholarships,” NHAA would appreciate your ongoing support to provide for continuing education for these very deserving students.

Marilyn Reid

Napa