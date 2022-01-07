Letter: Meeting Madden

Back in the sixties, during a summer visit to my eldest brother's home in the nation's capital, he took me on a tour of the White House. I was in awe of the splendor and majesty of the building and all of its magnificent appointments.

However, it was not until I moved to California, Merced, California in particular, that I had the opportunity to enjoy the company of not one, but two U.S. presidents. Myself and 500 of my neighbors had an old-fashioned town hall meeting with President Jimmy Carter. Being a huge fan of the U.S. Secret Service and its methods and practices, I was thrilled to be selected to join in the festivities. Several years later, in the same little town of Merced, I was a part of the local GOP apparati getting it done, when we learned that the VP George Herbert Walker Bush would be visiting, and we went into overdrive regarding the prep, because the later victorious presidential candidate would be toting along Chuck Norris and members of the Beach Boys. Heaven. I still have the business card of Bush's military aide who asked that I send him one of the "Read My Lips " T-shirts that we were giving to our staff.

Now, fast forward to the time when I am driving along in Pleasanton one weekday afternoon, and I hear this booming, familiar voice, and my brain recognizes it as none other than the recently departed John Madden. It was weird, because music was on in my vehicle, and besides, there were no NFL games on a weekday afternoon. I looked to my right, and there he was much to my amazement. I parked and hustled over to meet the man, who was very cordial, and he was saying that he had come down from his perch in Blackhawk to see his dentist. I joked about him flying, and he was kind enough to give me his autograph and one heck of an adrenaline rush. My point is, and I am sure that I am not succumbing to recency bias, that I got a greater joy and appreciation of my moments with the late great coach, then the other two luminaries.

Jarvis William Peay

Napa