I am just now seeing Executive Editor Dan Evans' invitation to write a few words about Sasha Paulsen (until recently, the Register's feature editor.) I still remember the day we first met in January 2012, at her office.

At the time, I had been the owner of an interior design firm (PLC Interiors) for 23 years and told her that I'd love to write a design column. She was immediately on board and supportive as we came up with the name, "Demystifying Design."

It went on to be published every Saturday (sometimes every-other-Saturday) in the Lifestyles Section for the next nine and a half years. Sasha gave me such liberty in choosing design topics and never refused a single one — even those that were out-of-the-box: Design like Einstein, the Golden Ratio, Waiting for Perfect, and my Seven-Part Diary of a Remodel come to mind. Sasha also sent me on assignment to places like the San Francisco Designer Showcases and the opening of Donum Estate Winery. She even encouraged me to write a bit for the Wine Section and the Food Section (where I featured the one and only one true story about Napa's malfatti.)

Sasha was enthusiastic about all sorts of businesses in the Napa Valley especially those related to the arts and interior design. She was full of energy and curiosity and I always looked forward to our coffee dates when we'd just catch up with this and that.

When I retired in the fall of 2021, Sasha held on to my last column for a couple of weeks, waiting for me to change my mind about retirement. I could not have had a better cheerleader and I enjoyed our "working" together so much. Sasha is a talented writer with a clever imagination and I can't wait to see what she writes next. Another book, no doubt. I thank Sasha for all the opportunities she gave me, the support, the friendship, and the fun.

Patti Cowger

Napa