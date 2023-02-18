This letter is in response to the “Proceed with Caution” editorial on Feb. 12 in the Napa Register regarding metered parking for both the downtown and Oxbow areas. The article ended by saying, maybe the best course of action is to leave well enough alone. I couldn’t agree more. Although there are some enhancements that could improve parking issues which includes the three parking garages, the key in parking problems seems to be employee parking.

The Parking Department conducted a survey over the holidays which included publishing it in the Economic Development Newsletter and via flyers posted downtown with a QR code and a link to the survey. In all, there were 507 responses. In that survey, when asked about their overall satisfaction with parking, roughly 50% of respondents reported being very satisfied, satisfied or neutral.

The other 50% of respondents reported being either dissatisfied or very dissatisfied. When asked how long it took to find a parking space, a majority – 65% - reported finding a suitable parking space in less than 10 minutes. When asked how far away did they park from their intended destination, about 65% found a parking place three or fewer blocks away. One could make a reasonable assumption that there isn’t a lack of parking for the majority of the dissatisfied respondents, but a lack of immediate vicinity parking to their intended destination.

In January, a meeting in the Council chambers was hosted by the Parking Division. They were looking for input from the community based on these findings. There were roughly 50 people in attendance. The meeting started with a Power Point presentation essentially saying that parking was a problem and the way to fix it was implementing metered parking both in downtown and at the Oxbow.

Although the Parking Division wanted input from the community, they had already decided that metered parking was the fix and we should give input as to what kind of metered parking we thought best. But in their own survey, the results show there is not an overall parking problem.

Who are the survey respondents who reported being dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with parking? There wasn’t a question on the survey asking who the respondent was: resident, employee, visitor? It did became clear in the meeting from the remarks of those in attendance, that the parking issue and lack thereof is regarding employees who work either downtown or in the Oxbow.

They have to move their cars throughout the day to avoid getting a parking ticket or just hope they don’t get one. Although employees can buy a $30 monthly permit which allows them to park on the upper floors of the parking garages, it is not necessarily convenient or desirable, especially for those coming to or leaving work in the dark.

Business owners in the meeting said metered parking would have a negative effect on their business, discouraging customers and ultimately hurt their bottom line. Except for the Biking Coalition representatives who are in favor of metered parking as a way to incentivize residents to leave their cars at home while visiting downtown, the overwhelming majority of those in attendance did not agree that metered parking is the solution.

Where is the logic in having metered parking for everyone when essentially the need is for employee parking? There is a huge cost to install and implement metered parking with no guarantee of a positive financial return. This will discourage people from coming downtown and staying for longer periods and will ruin the charm and inviting atmosphere that currently exists for residents and tourists alike.

Most importantly, it does not fix the employees’ parking problem. The Parking Department needs to drill down with both business owners and employees to find out their exact needs and challenges. Then come up with a solution for them that is affordable and accessible. At the very least, there needs to be much more public outreach and input from Napa residents on this issue. Please use caution as the Register editorial stated before making any drastic changes.

Carol Barge

Napa