I am a parent to a middle schooler who will be going into seventh grade. I was so happy to hear that Mayacamas charter school was going to open, because I feel middle grade children need to be in smaller classrooms.

Children get lost and don’t get to strive in the classroom where teachers don’t have aides to help students who are failing. Also, there is so much bullying going on in larger schools that things just get pushed under the rug.

I am not saying this would happen in smaller schools, but teachers and staff would be able to monitor these situations and help them from becoming bigger issues.

Children are scared to use the bathroom, have mental health issues and cannot have a happy learning environment. Harvest Middle School should have never been closed. Middle schools need to be small so these kids who need attention don’t just get pushed to the next grade without receiving the services he or she needs.

Napa schools need more options for parents who don’t want to send their kids to larger schools where teachers and staff don’t have the resources to help our children thrive. Please Napa Valley Unified School District — please allow Mayacamas.

Vanissa Struven

Napa

