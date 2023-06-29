Too often when we read something in the newspaper these days, we find it's mostly about some disaster or events that paint the violence in our world. But that's not what I saw when I read the "Community Voices" column written by Miguel Rivera Medina in the June 22 edition of the Register.

I couldn't stop reading it, as each paragraph got stronger and stronger with vivid images of what the writer had experienced at the Boys and Girls Club in Napa. Miguel's description of the positive life experiences he gained while attending the "Club" during his teen years went well above the criteria for a well-written piece of journalism.

I want to thank him for sharing it with me. He took the reader through several years of attendance at the "Club" and described how things he learned, people he met, and special events inspired him to reach his dream to become a video game creator and future designer of games that bring people together.

I found myself reading the column over and over trying to find my own childhood dreams. This kid has confidence. He truly believes in himself. Nothing will deter him from reaching his goals.

We need more Miguel Rivera Medinas in the world to inspire us. Very well done and a big shout out to the Boys and Girls Club for providing the time and place for young people like Miguel to experience their dreams without fear of intimidation and harassment from the darker side of life.

Thank you also to the Register for giving it a large audience to appreciate.

Mike Wallace

Napa