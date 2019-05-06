I believe David Turner ("And my choice is pro-life," May 1) missed most of the points of the April 17 letter from Celinda Dahlgren ("Seven truths pro-lifers don't recognize").
Mr. Turner wrote in paragraph 1: "Legalized abortion doesn't prevent women from having back-alley abortions." Further, ". . . there will be a few . . . (who) will not go to a clinic to have it done."
The point Ms. Dahlgren was making is that if abortion is again made illegal, most women who want to terminate a pregnancy will have unsafe illegal abortions, not just "a few." Thousands will die. And in my view, those deaths -- caused by making abortion illegal -- would definitely be immoral. Mr. Turner is wrong. No woman would choose an unsafe abortion over a safe, legal one.
2. I agree with Ms. Dahlgren that safe, effective and available contraceptives should be accessible to anyone. If abstinence is someone's choice, go for it. Adoption is not an easy answer. Many young women face all kinds of pressure from family and friends to "Keep the baby. We'll help you raise it." Hah. After the birth, that support can disappear. Then it's either applying for welfare or starving.
3. When (conscious) life begins: lots of religious, philosophical and even scientific debate about that one. At conception? When the fetus is viable? Just before birth? Pick one.
4. Mr. Turner's comparing choosing an abortion to attempted suicide is ludicrous. He would trust a woman with a baby, but not with a choice?
5. Mr. Turner feels it is selfish for women to be free to plan their own lives. Gosh, we got the right to vote. Whatever shall we do with it?
6. Mr. Turner asks: "How many immigrant children has Ms. Dahlgren fostered or provided care?" Mr. Turner, when was the last time you volunteered at the Boys & Girls Club or Big Brothers; when did you make a financial contribution to COPE, VOICES, Parents Can, CASA or other organization for the protection and support of children? Rather than worrying about the unborn, care and protect children who are already living.
7. I agree with Ms. Dahlgren. Pro-choice is not pro-abortion. No one likes abortion. It is a difficult thing to consider and something that must be left to a woman, her doctor and her personal belief. Choice means the freedom and opportunity to choose between options.
And that freedom is what every human being deserves. Mr. Turner has that freedom and so does Ms. Dahlgren.
Martha Wise
Napa