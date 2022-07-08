Letter: Missing Bob Fellion

I first met Bob Fellion at Fellion’s Deli in downtown Calistoga. It was August 1984 and I’d moved to Calistoga just two weeks earlier to start my new position as principal of Calistoga Junior/Senior High School. I went to the deli at the invitation of CHS football coach Jim Hunt. I learned that the team convened there weekly and Bob would close the deli early to make room for the players to have a team meal together. He would also supply sandwiches and drinks to all.

Bob’s commitment to our community and to our kids was evident from our first handshake.

I learned in the ensuing years that his giving and support was not just to the football team, but extended to all students, Calistoga Rotary Club projects and to various charity functions in both Calistoga and St. Helena.

Through the years, I worked with Bob at many Calistoga Education Foundation, Rotary, Soroptimist and other auction fundraisers. I was the emcee and he was the auctioneer. We had so much fun.

Bob was quick-witted, insightful, energetic and all-captivating when on stage and working the crowd to sell an auction item. His presence led legitimacy to any social function or fundraiser. He was tireless, prepared and always funny, too. His laugh and huge smile were omnipresent.

Bob was a prankster. At Rotary luncheons, he mastered the art of slipping silverware into an unsuspecting Rotarian’s front pocket. Usually, Bob himself would make the announcement that there was missing silverware, and ask that everyone check their pockets. Of course, the target Rotarian would be forced to show all, and then be subject to a fine for attempted theft!

Bob Fellion wasn’t a short-timer or flash in the pan. That’s for sure. He was the real deal. His support for our schools, our students, Rotary projects and the Calistoga and St. Helena communities at-large was heartfelt, sincere and a full-on, multi-year, nonstop heart driven passion. He wasn’t one to say no and was always there to give and to help.

The entire UpValley is a better place because of Bob Fellion.

He will be missed, and was truly one-in-a-million.

Jeff Johnson

Calistoga