Letter: Money talks

Can a Napa County Supervisor’s seat be bought? We may find out as one candidate for the 1st District, who has never held an elected position before is from a well-known winery family, has raised $212,000 — more than twice the money of the next candidate.

What is striking in the latest disclosure form is the number of donations that brought in this massive amount of money is from Miami, Florida; New York City; Boca Raton, Florida; Dorchester, Massachusetts; Coral Gables, Florida; Houston, Texas and other locations well outside of Napa County.

The candidate who raised $99,000 in donations with close to 90% from Napa County residents has been endorsed by Brad Wagenknecht, who is retiring.

While candidates for U.S. Congress can only receive $2,900 per individual per election, California statewide candidates are limited to $4,900 per person and the Napa County Board of Supervisors also adopted a $4,900 per person limit recently.

Retiring County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht had recommended a $2,000 limit, but that was not adopted.

Money in politics is necessary, but who has the most money shouldn’t be the deciding factor. Of the 58 counties in California, 24 have addressed campaign contributions through an ordinance. Examples of counties that have limits include Sonoma ($2,500), Santa Cruz ($400), Orange County ($1,900), and Santa Rosa ($500). These amounts were taken from the FPPC Local Campaign Ordinance website.

I encourage voters to ask candidates whether they would support lowering the per person per election contribution. Not only would this create a more equitable playing field, it could encourage potential candidates who are intimidated at the amount of money needed to win an election to run for office.

Sharon Macklin

Napa