Letter: Moral turpitude sums everything up

Ya know, with everything that’s going on politically, the term “moral turpitude” came to mind.
I hadn’t seen or used the term in many years, so I thought it best to look at the definition. A “crime of moral turpitude” is basically one that was done recklessly or with evil intent, and which shocks the public conscience as inherently base, vile, or depraved, contrary to the rules of morality and the duties owed between people or to society in general.
Yes, that about sums it all up. Think about it!
Robert Russo
Napa