Let's end climate talk and take some climate action. l laud the editorial board for its call to end the use of chemicals to control weeds and pests. I laud Larry Bettenelli's call on behalf of the Napa Valley Grapegrowers for agriculture to adopt low-smoke burning techniques.

But it's time for climate talk to become climate action. Local agencies have used one excuse after another to avoid doing anything. In response to the 2017-2018 Grand Jury's call for some climate action as directed by the county's 2008 General Plan, the supervisors demurred, saying that any action, such as a survey of greenhouse gas emissions, was aspirational.

"Nowhere in the General Plan are there policies and directives to prepare a comprehensive countywide approach to CHG reduction," said the supes in their response to the Grand Jury. The supervisors acknowledged that the 2008 General Plan called for an inventory of GHG sources within the county but justified their inaction by pointing to the lack of a deadline in which to do so.

Now, in response to the 2021-2022 Grand Jury, the supervisors have used the lack of such a GHG inventory to take action. The county points to the formation of a multi-jurisdictional climate-action committee just three years ago as though climate action just then came to everyone's attention. What emerges from all of this is the inescapable conclusion that the powers that run this county (think wine industry, tourism) don't really want to be told that they have to follow environmental best practices.

Even without a climate action plan, there are well-documented climate action practices that can be mandated. Require best practices, low-smoke burning. Anyone driving up valley last week can attest to the harmful smoke coming from the burning on the west side, smoke that spoiled the spell of nice weather we've been enjoying.

Eliminate the use of fossil-fuel-powered agriculture equipment — think blowers, weed-whackers. Prohibit the use of glyphosate. These are tiny steps that don't require a climate action plan. The absence of a climate action plan, now 13 years in the making, has become an excuse. We don't need a GHG-emission study to adopt and require compliance with simple steps. We're long past the time for climate talk. Local governments need to take some action.

Chuck Dell'Ario

Napa