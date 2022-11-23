Letter: More county enforcement needed for wineries

It has perplexed me for a long time: the county grants amnesty and indemnity to wineries and growers that violate the terms of their use permits and then turns around and grants the violating party everything they're asking for, usually increased production, increased visitors and more events.

This is wrong. The Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors have a fiduciary responsibility to enforce and keep unapproved changes, i.e. code violations, in check. First, all violators should be granted a hearing and if found guilty be fined appropriately for their blatant disregard of codes and conditions of their individual use permits.

It shouldn't matter if conditions have changed and they have made changes along the way to keep up with a dynamic business climate. For example in this story Madrigal Winery has been selling (more) wine directly to consumers and now needs to sustain this practice to fulfill their changed financial model. It's a black and white matter. Why is it an issue for the planning commission?

Shame on them for letting this get away from them in the first place and not keeping the County apprised of their deviations early as they became necessary. I don’t mean to single out Madrigal as these practices have been ongoing by many over the years. I’ve read about other examples right here in the Register. There's also the matter of violations where additions/improvements are made without permits and they are subsequently allowed.

In other instances there have been notable environmental code violations too, such as illegally altering a watershed, which are forgiven and subsequently allowed. It doesn't make sense to me. Doesn't this just reinforce the old adage: "It's better to beg for forgiveness than to ask for permission"?

This indicates to me that the safeguards are broken and no longer accountable. It shouldn't be the planning commission's first order of duty to accommodate code violations and reward the violators at the same time.

Please remember and reward those that do accomplish burdensome tasks by following the rules and go about the necessary duties of planning/running their businesses according to the governing codes and processes that exist. Reward for best practices in business. The county government needs to stop operating as a "rubber stamp" proxy for all the vineyard and winery owners in the Valley

Gerry Turgeon

Calistoga