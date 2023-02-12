My friend Richard Cannon recently posted a letter addressing the concept of the common good. I am always concerned when a teacher (albeit retired) gets it so wrong because I know that teachers have a tremendous influence on so many of our children.

First, Mr. Cannon expressed the idea that the government defines the common good rather than the individual. I could write a book on that subject. He then went on to allege that this idea is imbedded in our Constitution; specifically citing the Preamble and vaguely referring to other clauses. Following that he claims that the Constitution tells us what the common good is. Wow. Where do I start?

Let’s begin with the fact that the term “common good” appears exactly nowhere in either our Constitution or Declaration of Independence. This is easily validated by anyone who can read. By the way, neither does the term “democracy” with which we get bombarded every day by politicians and the media. Food for thought.

The closest thing we see in our founding documents is found in the Preamble which states that our Union was formed, among other things, to provide for the “common defense.” Not quite the same thing, is it?

Those who seek power over others; in other words, Democrats, often look to another part of the Preamble which states: “promote the general welfare,” arguing that this gives carte blanche to politicians. This point is a bit more nuanced, but one that one of our Founding Fathers, James Madison, specifically addressed.

According to Madison, “the most important and fundamental question” he ever addressed was the meaning of and relation between the general welfare clause and the enumeration of particular powers. He specially addressed the issue in Federalist 41, concluding that the general welfare clause is neither a statement of ends nor a substantive grant of power. It is a mere “synonym” for the enumeration of particular powers, which were specifically listed in the Constitution.

In other words, it clarifies the language and unambiguously concludes that the primary meaning of the federal Constitution is the establishment of limited government, understood as a government with a limited number of powers. Not a single word about the common good, nor about expanding the power of government over individuals just because politicians say so.

No, the term “common good” has no home in our Constitution nor should it. It is and has been, on the other hand, a most useful tool wielded by those with the collectivist mindset, in order to control the masses.

The term is meaningless anyway. There is no such thing as the common good, if it is not common to all. What Mr. Cannon is trying to express is the idea of majority rule. A simplistic but accurate example of majority rule, also known as simple democracy, is three wolves and two sheep voting for what to have for dinner.

Our country is much better than that, but people have to be better educated in order to realize it.

David Forstadt

Napa