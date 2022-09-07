Letter: More education needed about roundabouts

A July 9 Napa Register article urged drivers to, "Prepare for the Soscol Junction Experience," which, contrary to the article's observation, could prove to be something of a harrowing amusement park ride.

Roundabouts are common in many parts of the world and have recently appeared in the city of Napa. However, the Highway 29, Highway 221 and Soscol Ferry Road structure could prove to be much more confusing and downright dangerous for drivers who are less familiar with the rules and common courtesies that allow these systems to operate effectively.