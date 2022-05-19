Letter: More government ‘help?’

In the past I have written about how our government is responsible for the inflation we are all suffering. Since my last post things have gotten worse.

The recently reported Consumer Price Index (CPI) showing prices rising 8.5% per year is a joke as anyone with eyes can see. Real prices seem significantly higher with no end in sight. A better measure may be the Producer Price Index (PPI) which measures the costs to manufacturers, which ultimately determines consumer prices. In March, the published PPI rate for final demand goods – according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics – was running at an annual rate of 16%. Even if these rates begin to level off, remember that prices are not coming back. What’s lost is lost.

In order to understand both inflation and how our government is making things worse, it is critical to understand that our country contains finite resources, both physical and human, and that all of these resources have alternative uses to which they may be applied. The science of economics studies how these resources are allocated. The politics of economics is an entirely different thing.

No single company, commodity or industry can cause inflation; the current scapegoat being the oil industry. To illustrate, if the price of oil is raised by suppliers, one of two things happens: either less oil is purchased or more resources are spent to buy oil leaving fewer resources to be spent buying other things. In the first case, if less oil is purchased the total resources spent on oil will remain relatively unchanged, leaving about the same number of resources available to buy other things. Prices for other things would remain stable. In the latter case, since less money would be spent on non-oil products, the prices for those other products should go down. The fact that all prices are increasing, not just oil, is definitive proof that oil is not the cause of our current inflation.

No, the culprit is always the government which takes money from individuals either by way of taxes or covertly steals money by diluting its value via expanding the money supply. Either way, everybody gets less stuff for themselves. Only the government gets more.

Now our government is doubling down on stupid in two spectacular ways, both related to massive government spending programs. Being rationalized as “infrastructure”, these massive spending bills have quietly added two administrative mandates which will have devastating economic impact.

The first dumb move is the requirement that government infrastructure projects exclusively use union labor. This makes no sense at all. Since non-government union labor makes up less than 7% of our workforce, this means that more than 93% of the population is being artificially prevented from participating in the projects. On top of this, since the modern purpose of unions is to raise the price of labor by restricting supply, the net effect is that every infrastructure project will have an artificially inflated price, meaning all of us will pay more and receive less.

Compounding the error, our President has now announced that all materials used on these infrastructure projects must be manufactured in the United States. This may sound good politically, but it is economically illiterate. International trade has been the greatest force for wealth creation the world has ever seen. It is based on the economic principle of comparative advantage, well known in economic science since David Ricardo wrote about it in the early 1800s. When countries have finite resources which have alternative uses, which applies to all countries, they are far better off specializing in goods which they produce more efficiently compared to other goods, and then trading with other countries for products that they are less efficient at producing. A simple example to illustrate the concept is that people in Alaska and the Philippines would both be better off if Alaska sticks to salmon production, the Philippines grows bananas, and they trade with one another.

Forcing us to exclusively buy only products produced here guarantees the inefficient allocation of our finite resources and will have a severe negative impact on our overall economy. And while there will be a few lucky American companies which benefit, this benefit will come at an extreme cost to the rest of the country. From the perspective of economic science, it is idiotic. Its only possible purpose is to pander to selected special interest groups in the hopes of gaining political advantage.

Many politicians, including our own representative in the House of Representatives, claim to be fiscally responsible. They should understand basic economic principles and take action to prevent making bad things worse. I invite our Blue Dog representative to stop following the left-leaning herd, step up and do the right thing. I’m not holding my breath.

David Forstadt

Napa