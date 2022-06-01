Letter: More information on roundabouts

I'd love to hear more about the current roundabouts in the works within our city! I know there has been some movement regarding funding. I think it would be extremely beneficial to highlight the benefits of roundabouts such as quicker flow of traffic, reduction in collision, and providing safer pedestrian pathways. All that seems to be talked about is the inconvenience of construction and how the general American consensus is that they are confusing. I think an article along those lines could really be helpful to swaying public opinion.