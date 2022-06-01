 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: More information on roundabouts

I'd love to hear more about the current roundabouts in the works within our city! I know there has been some movement regarding funding. I think it would be extremely beneficial to highlight the benefits of roundabouts such as quicker flow of traffic, reduction in collision, and providing safer pedestrian pathways. All that seems to be talked about is the inconvenience of construction and how the general American consensus is that they are confusing. I think an article along those lines could really be helpful to swaying public opinion.

Additionally, I'd love to hear more coverage on why Napa chose the locations they did to start this new phase. They seem to be less congested areas to begin with, which doesn't seem to make a lot of sense. 

Troy Burback

