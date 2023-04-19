I recently went on an enjoyable walking tour, hosted by Napa Co. Landmarks. The tour was led by judge and author Ray Guadagni, who was a knowledgeable and humorous tour guide. I really enjoyed hearing stories and historical facts from him and a few of his childhood friends, who grew up in the Little Italy part of Napa. It's always so interesting to hear history of anywhere, but especially from the town where you live. I highly recommend these historic tours!

While on this tour, I noticed that the original main entrance to the Napa Fairgrounds had been torn down. I was so sorry to see that quaint entrance, that I grew up with, gone. Now that corner is very bland and has no character at all, especially like it was. My thought was that, if it wasn't needed for an entrance or exit anymore, it could have just been tastefully blocked off. My wish is that, before decisions like this are made, to tear down landmarks, no matter how big or small, that it is strongly considered and possibly even voted on. Don't remove the character of our town!