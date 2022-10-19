Letter: More of the same or a fresh start?

Napa County government is at a critical time. Our County Administrator has resigned. Members of the Board of Supervisors are having public disputes. Board members are facing recall petitions. High level county managers and administrators are being chased out and are receiving large settlements to leave quietly. We need a new approach and electing Suzanne Truchard is an opportunity to make this happen.

Suzanne and I met about five years ago when she called me out of the blue to ask my opinion about a storm water concern. As a private civil engineer and former county engineer, I have been involved and have followed local water issues very closely. Suzanne actively listened, asked good questions, and used the technical information that I and others provided to develop an informed opinion. I was impressed that she took the time to reach out to me and other informed people to learn about this important issue.

When I was advised that Suzanne was running for Napa County supervisor for District 1, I made a point of researching her background. I learned that she is a first-generation immigrant who grew up in an economically challenging situation. Despite her adversity, she has thrived and has built an amazing life.

Why is this important? I believe overcoming personal adversity is a great indicator of future success. It is also the foundation of strong leadership skills. What is a good leader? A good leader listens, nurtures a positive culture, works as a team, resolves differences in a constructive way, and puts others' interests above their own. Above all, a good leader is someone who has the wisdom and strength to make difficult, principle-based decisions even when the decision is not popular.

Right now, we need a leader on the Napa County Board of Supervisors. We need someone that can re-establish a culture of trust, accountability, and competence. This is going to be a difficult job and it will require someone that has a fresh view. Someone who has not been a part of the current system. I believe Suzanne Truchard has the character, background, and “true grit” to face this challenge. I encourage the voters in Supervisorial District 1 to do their due diligence and to vote for the candidate that will bring a new approach and be the spark that restores good leadership to our county government.

Hugh Linn

Napa