Letter: More Pedroza misdirection

I salute Paul Moser’s well written and factual letter to the editor, dated 9/18/22 and agree with everything stated. As opposed to the adjacent letter of that same date, Mr. Moser related relevant facts surrounding the questions of Pedroza’s conflict of interest, sharing specifics rather than the standard pro-Pedroza PR attempts to obfuscate the real concerns, diverting attention from, rather than addressing and rebutting the available evidence.

Several letters from Pedroza supporters fail to address serious concerns of a number of citizens by claiming that a recall would “cost” too much. I find it strange to say the least, that none of these letters mention the costs to Napa County residents of the supervisors' prior failures to protect our fiscal interests, including their termination Mihn Tran when he was looking at another job opportunity, rather than simply waiting a few weeks for him to accept the other position, costing us way more than a Pedroza recall would. Also reported by the Register was the termination of Jon Crawford, which to me obviously had no legal basis, since the county rapidly settled for $500,000 when sued by Mr. Crawford.

Also, according to reporting from the Register, The Board chose to spend over $100,000 under Pedroza’s leadership to investigate Supervisor Ramos’ decision to accept an unsolicited COVID vaccination that would have otherwise gone unused, at a time when vaccine availability was limited. What reasonable person would have declined the offered vaccination, given the pandemic we were in? The Board in its wisdom apparently felt that theirs was a wise use of our money, but none of the support letters mentions these unnecessary costs to the public. Did Pedroza supporters write letters objecting to the real costs (not theoretical, projected ones), when Tran was paid for no good reason, Ramos was investigated for no good reason, and Crawford was wrongly terminated. If so, I don’t recall.

As has been characteristic of Pedroza proponents, those who believe that he should be held accountable for any potential wrongdoing are given the usual buzzword labels designed to repulse anyone who does not have knowledge of the details. MAGA right wing, and California right-wingers have been used, as are “misaligned groups.” (What is a misaligned group, how is it determined that there is a “group” much less that they are misaligned? Prior letters have mentioned racism, denial of the American Dream, loud, rude minority, etc. Of course the opposite is used to describe Pedroza. He is a hard working servant and great guy. Fourth-grade Alfredo was destined for greatness because of his academic work, carriage, and interaction with others, a man of character, etc. (Yawn)

The recall process itself is questioned. Why does the recall process even exist in our democracy if it is not part of the democratic process; or is it only appropriate to use it in situations that the woke, progressive members of our democracy agree to? Is it not part of the checks and balances of our system that can allow voters to change their mind in a case where an elected official is not serving the interests of the public. A recent example of this is the successful recall by a wide margin of the San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. The public obviously believed that he was not performing his job.

If cost is to be the determinant of how taxpayer funds should be spent, would their logic of how to save money extend to people who may have committed similar crimes? Let’s make no mistake, if Mr. Pedroza has done all that has been alleged, his acts are of a criminal nature. If our illustrious recent past president (just kidding about the illustrious) is being investigated for lying among other acts of self-interest, (sounds similar to me but on a whole different level), would it be appropriate for you to write to Rep. Thompson a similar letter, outlining the costs to the country, not to mention the “significant disruption to governing of the”… country; and why the matter should just be dropped in the interest of cost savings and harmony? Doubtful.

I don’t personally know Mr. Pedroza. I did vote for him (a mistake I will not make again), and I will sign his recall petition when given the opportunity. Until this whole matter was brought to my attention, via the Register, I had no complaint with him. I have no personal animosity toward him. I am not a member of any anti-Pedroza misaligned group. I’m sure that he is a “nice guy” and that he does have many fine qualities. None of this is at issue. While I am not an attorney, it should be apparent that the points raised by Mr. Moser and others are concerns that need to be addressed.

Douglas Weed

Napa