Letter: More specifics on wine tasting

I read with interest the article “Dan Berger on Wine: a magical historical tasting at Beaulieu pays tribute to André Tchelistcheff.” A rare moment to enjoy library wines with such history behind them.
I appreciate that the author was well-versed in the contributions of André, clearly one of the most important figures in California wine. And I can understand how the author would want to contrast the values that André promoted versus current day wine production and marketing. However, I was really hoping to hear more about the tasting. Surely there were other wines that were opened. What were they and how did they show? The author was in the company of wine industry dignitaries. Were they all in unison or were there other opinions expressed? Alas, none of that.
If there is a link to the tasting notes, it would be nice to see that. And lastly, for those that don’t know about André’s contribution to the industry, there is a wonderful documentary “André, the Voice of Wine” that is available to view online. Produced by his nephew, it will bring tears to your eyes.
Dennis Kercher
Napa