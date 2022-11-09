Letter: More specifics on wine tasting

I appreciate that the author was well-versed in the contributions of André, clearly one of the most important figures in California wine. And I can understand how the author would want to contrast the values that André promoted versus current day wine production and marketing. However, I was really hoping to hear more about the tasting. Surely there were other wines that were opened. What were they and how did they show? The author was in the company of wine industry dignitaries. Were they all in unison or were there other opinions expressed? Alas, none of that.