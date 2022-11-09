 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: More specifics on wine tasting

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

I read with interest the article “Dan Berger on Wine: a magical historical tasting at Beaulieu pays tribute to André Tchelistcheff.” A rare moment to enjoy library wines with such history behind them.

I appreciate that the author was well-versed in the contributions of André, clearly one of the most important figures in California wine. And I can understand how the author would want to contrast the values that André promoted versus current day wine production and marketing. However, I was really hoping to hear more about the tasting. Surely there were other wines that were opened. What were they and how did they show? The author was in the company of wine industry dignitaries. Were they all in unison or were there other opinions expressed? Alas, none of that.

If there is a link to the tasting notes, it would be nice to see that. And lastly, for those that don’t know about André’s contribution to the industry, there is a wonderful documentary “André, the Voice of Wine” that is available to view online. Produced by his nephew, it will bring tears to your eyes.

People are also reading…

Dennis Kercher

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

As a longtime resident, NVUSD alumnus, and current NVUSD parent, Julianna Hart is uniquely qualified to provide leadership and oversight on the NVUSD Board of Trustees. Please join us and many other NVUSD parents in supporting Julianna Hart for Area 7 trustee.

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

Juliana Hart has the knowledge, compassion, energy, and commitment to serve the entire community as a trustee on the Napa Valley Unified School District Board (NVUSD) for Area 7. She is wise beyond her years, has decades of service to the community, and is truly a big picture thinker.

Letter: Vote for Jim Silver

Letter: Vote for Jim Silver

Please join me in supporting the candidate who is most invested in the success of our schools. Vote for change. Vote for Jim Silver.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News