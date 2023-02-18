Over 112 million Americans traveled by air last year. Many to see family and friends, rest and recuperate, or just have some fun and recreation. According to the Transportation Security Administration, in 2022 agents confiscated over 6,500 firearms, mostly loaded (88%). These weapons were found in carry-on bags during airport security checks; the highest number reported since TSA was created in 2001.

More importantly, however, was the unique and often ingenious manner in which travelers were able to justify hearty appetites as well as defend themselves. One gun was discovered stuffed inside a whole uncooked chicken, while a disassembled semi-automatic handgun was discovered in two jars of peanut butter, but sadly, no bread and jam.

It comes as no surprise to learn that two airports in my native state of Texas, DFW, in Dallas, and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, were among the highest number reporting gun incidents.

John Harrington

Napa