Letter: More variety in columns, please

The Register ought to find better things to fill up its Opinion & Letters page than drivel like the Boston Herald column by Joe Battenfeld published on Nov. 19 ("Trump's possible path to the Republican nomination in 2024"). That Donald Trump has a chance to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 is certainly true, but Battenfeld makes this point in a rather juvenile fashion, replete with rhetorical questions best described as idiotic.

For example, Battenfeld asks about presidential polls, "If Biden won such a big mandate — as Democrats claim — in the 2022 midterms, then why is Trump still so close?" I read and listen to a lot of political commentary, and I haven't heard one Democrat (or anyone else) asserting that President Biden won a big mandate in the midterms.

Battenfeld also asks: "And if Trump is such damaged goods, then why are Democrats even fearful of him running? You'd think they'd be egging Trump on to run." You might think so, if you believe that all members of all political parties care only about winning and not about our country. But as Speaker Pelosi and many others have observed, America needs (at least) two strong political parties who nominate qualified candidates who have serious ideas for making their constituents' lives better.

There are some Democrats who just care about winning, and they helped to get extremist Republican candidates nominated (and then, fortunately, defeated) in several states this year.

But others know that the dangers of having someone like Donald Trump return to a position of official power far outweigh the potential gains from such political games.

Battenfeld goes on to give a two-paragraph TV review, likening CNN's Jake Tapper and his interviewee Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) to cardboard cutouts, adding that Tapper was "dour-faced." It's unclear what that has to do with Trump's chances or merits in 2024.

Finally, Battenfeld writes that "Trump is now going to be running as a 'rogue' politician — the national version of James Michael Curley." That reference might be familiar to some of Battenfeld's Boston readers, but I had no idea who Curley was, and I bet I'm not alone among Register readers. (I learned from Google that he was a Massachusetts politician who was elected mayor of Boston four times in the first half of the 20th century.)

More relevant to most Register readers, and much better written, was the column that appeared below Battenfeld's, written by Napa resident Sacia Novak ("We need more in-person classes at NVC"). It made an intelligent and persuasive case on a significant issue about education in Napa County.

More columns like Novak's and fewer like Battenfeld's, please.

Martin Kassman

Napa