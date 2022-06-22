Letter: More work needed on coronavirus outreach, other issues

I’m sending a letter to the Register today to express my frustration with our city and county government’s inability to process scientific facts by intelligent people and respond appropriately and urgently.

We have been fighting a global war with a virus for over two years, but we cannot seem to get ahead of it with continuing upticks of infections in residents; Napa County overall test positivity rate is 14% as of June 17. The county health department has several facilities in town on “lockdown” due to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 infections last month. Their response has been extreme and insensitive both to the residents and their families.

It appears that using a sledge hammer when a jeweler’s hammer will do the trick, is their knee-jerk reaction to a totally manageable medical situation. I call this “cattle-car medicine,” where we herd groups of people together without respect for their humanity or dignity. Why can’t we dedicate this county agency to scientific community outreach of prevention, vaccination and education instead of static analysis and reporting?

On a separate subject the Board of Supervisors agreed to allow Walt Ranch to trade an old growth forest in exchange for their clear-cutting project to plant another 300-acre winery on a hillside that provides a watershed that protects our valley floor along with extensive ground cooling provided by the canopy of mature trees. This was an absurd “bait and switch” on a monumental scale and hopefully no one was fooled, this is not a good deal for Napa Valley residents. Walt Ranch appears to have escaped having to replace a single tree for the carnage they will inflict on their property. What is it about the scientific term “global warming” that is not in the vocabulary of every county supervisor? They are unable to act as swiftly and decisively as they were last year with a highly political endorsement of Sheriff Ortiz. Yet this assault on our valley, to clear cut trees will not go unnoticed. I believe every voter should hold accountable those individuals involved in this hypocrisy and know that we will never forgive or forget.

I can’t understand the logic of creating another art project controversy in Napa with these roundabout sculptures. What is wrong with planting a California redwood or a rescued Cork Oak or a small grove of native trees to emphasize the focus of the Napa Valley which is nature, in all her glory. Why is this even a topic of conversation and budget analysis to place some man-made object in the roadway leading to downtown. If the city and county have not gotten the word yet, no one wants art in the roundabout. If we can’t get Walt Ranch to replace the tree’s they clear cut from their property, then perhaps the city and county should dedicate themselves to fund the planting of 14,000 trees in city parks and county open space to have some minimal offset effect on reducing the impact of global warming.

Bill Mellberg

Napa