Letter: More work needed to ensure driver, pedestrian safety

Lynn Korn is right — something needs to be done about speeding, traffic, loud cars and disregard for pedestrians in Napa, especially at crosswalks.

Lowering the speed limits and placing flags on the signs hasn’t changed how people drive in town. And, with the changing of jaywalking and biking laws, it is more important now than ever that we need a more comprehensive approach to traffic safety that includes strategies such as:

Raised crosswalks for enhanced pedestrian safety in the downtown residential neighborhoods, especially near schools and parks.

Small roundabouts to calm traffic at tense intersections.

Planters and bike racks at high visibility corners to ensure clear line of sight for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles.

Evaluate opportunities to narrow streets as a proven traffic calming measure to reduce speeding and improved shared use for pedestrians and cyclists.

Cars are inherently dangerous, and it’s time we start treating them that way. Let’s do more to design our streets and roads for everyone in the community, not just cars. It’s a disappointment that the general plan doesn’t do more to address this issue.

Richard Tippitt

Napa