Letter: More work to be done on environmental issues

As citizens we often ignore our complicity in mishandling specific arguments.

I will lay aside for another day the choice versus life debacle that reduces argument to two moral dictums and instead address our perceptions of the climate debate.

When we separate ideas into irreconcilable moral categories we abandon any opportunity of a reasonable and acceptable compromise. If Senator Joe Manchin could reduce the problem of energy to such an argument, he would happily stymie any serious attempt to address our energy problems, instead he prefers wind twisting obfuscation.

The environmental problems facing us have not yet been laid out as starkly moral issues, but that is close at hand. Manchin’s desolate refusal to honestly approach the current situation is only surpassed by our own individual unconcern for facts. Facts supported by the reality of pollution in the air, oceans and clean water supplies, the forests, and numerous natural habitats, or our effect on the world’s climate. Our unquenchable thirst for energy and its products prevents us from any necessary action. Reducing the argument to “climate change” simplifies the complex issue for political gain and reduces all environmental concerns to a current sound bite in the attempt to apply a moral code to a specific effect that is generated from a broader concept.

That concept is a cohesive inclusive energy policy. A policy that addresses the problems faced on multiple fronts. One that does not reduce the issues of the continued use of plastics without adequate recyclable facilities or sensible packaging alternatives to economic impossibilities. A policy of transportation alternatives and promotion of goods, products, produce, and methods that create effective networks instead of the hodgepodges of surface, air, and water routes. A comprehensive policy that examines our needs and the economic effects on human existence not the pocketbook or bottom line of corporations, hidden investors, or the multiple oligarchs now benefiting from our do nothing but obfuscate policy.

A multipronged policy that addresses the myriad of issues that the all-encompassing phrase of “climate change” seeks to embrace. One that recognizes our lust for things at the expense of a quality of life swiftly escaping our grasp. The inevitability of existing in a purposely poisoned and irreversible environment. This takes a major mindset appeal, perhaps beyond the human capacity to adapt to a reduction of desire. A policy that looks for an attainable vision that is not a strict utopian universal but one that applies sound knowledge to the problems we face.

It is not too much to ask of our governing bodies to attempt to manage these things. There are several small incremental functions that begin to approach the problems. We need to expand the approaches already launched i.e., recycling, clean water, solar, and less dependence on fossil fuel.

Energy is inseparably entwined with our environment, our economy, the quality of our lives, and existence. Our national policy is now spread over numerous cabinet offices all having separate responsibilities, ultimately dealing separately with the issue of most concern specifically a combined coherent energy policy that includes the subcategories of Housing and Urban development, Commerce, Agriculture, Interior, Health and Human Services, Transportation, Energy and The Environmental Protection Agency. Each of these cabinet level departments enforce or implement policy but in an uncoordinated manner. They diffuse effective policy making and are subject to political whimsy.

This polyglot inhibits action on vital issues. They may be useful in their individual spheres but not at implementing a broad cohesive plan of action. The competition for funding among them works at cross purposes to many of their professed goals, indeed they add to the price tag that prohibits legitimate compromise on many issues. For the economic and energy interests of the nation and the world to be held hostage by one small state is a disgrace. We should not let that develop into moral outrage as other important features of our national society have. Outrage certainly but not an outrage reduced to non-negotiable morality.

Without a comprehensive and effective energy policy that includes regulation of natural resources, alternative forms of energy, a national and worldwide effort at recycling and a turn from large vehicles dependent on the internal combustion engine in our transportation system there is no relief from an increasingly stark future for most humans everywhere. We must seek policies that steer us away from fossil fuels and the exploration of better sources of renewable energy at a greater level than now practiced. We must pursue viable initiatives and discourage dependence on current proscriptions that coal and oil enforce.

William McIntyre

Napa