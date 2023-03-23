I live in one of the mobile home parks along Solano Avenue. I ‘ve taken the bus a few of times even though I have a car. I’ve been here since January 2020. I’m basically retired.

But the waiting for a bus here takes too long. They come by three times in an hour. It isn’t good that there are not any posted stop times at the bus stops, either. That’s got to be a deterrent to ridership.

I usually have to use my mobile phone to call the bus line twice, once to see what time they’re supposed to be at my stop before I leave home, and again when I get there by foot when I call again to see how far away the next bus coming actually is.

Normally I just want to go to places on Trancas. Why should I have to wait for a bus for an in-town local trip, when the buses on this route go all the way up to St. Helena, not to mention Calistoga? Can’t there be one just running in-town, at least until there are more drivers, or more riders? Likewise, for residents in the other towns, who just want to go from one side of town to the other, I would think. I see people waiting at the stops along Solano, so I know there are patrons, just no buses.

Bus drivers also have to put up with something going wrong on the bus at least every other time I’ve been on a bus! I don’t think that’s a ridership dependent issue.

Thank you for writing about this subject. I was wondering what the bus line priorities, budgets, etc. were.

Sharyn Fernandez

Napa