Letter: My how things have changed

In a televised speech in December 2000 from his ceremonial office next to the White House, the Democratic Candidate for President said that while he was deeply disappointed and sharply disagreed with the Supreme Court verdict that ended his campaign, “partisan rancor must now be put aside”.

“I accept the finality of the outcome, which will be ratified next Monday in the Electoral College,” he said. ”And tonight, for the sake of our unity as a people and the strength of our democracy, I offer my concession.”

He lost the popular vote by a mere 500,000.

This assertion was made by a statesman who recognized that there should be only one individual who loses in a Presidential election. The balance of American citizens should not be negatively impacted as a result.

Twenty years later, another person lost the popular vote by nearly 7 million but did not concede. His actions have led to riots, attempts to force election officials to falsify results, and exacerbated an already polarized nation into warring camps. Elected officials are forced to subpoena everyone who has knowledge about these actions to decipher the shambles that he has created.

This person views an election as a zero-sum game. That is, “If I don’t win, that must mean that I lost and that just can’t happen. Therefore, I must do everything to forestall my loss, at whatever cost to the country and its citizens. It's not about them, it's about me”. Always.

Eric Zimny

Napa