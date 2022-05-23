Letter: My story and why I'm voting for Suzanne Besú Truchard

My name is Damji Granados and I am 21 years old. I met Suzanne and Anthony 12 years ago when Anthony was assigned to me as a Big Brother in the Big Brother Big Sister Program.

When Suzanne learned that our father abandoned our family and I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, she immediately took me under her wing and tried to help me in every way possible. She tutored me and helped me with my homework. She has helped me with my nutrition. Suzanne would go to the parent-teacher conferences with my mom for support, advocacy, and translations.

I was not always the perfect student, and she fought hard for me when a lot of people gave up on me.

Thanks to her, I was able to graduate high school. I am still working hard to improve myself, but I could not have done it without Suzanne. When she told me she was running for office, I told her I wanted to help in any way I can, and that is why I am writing this letter. I am thankful that Suzanne has stayed in my life and keeps pushing me.

Suzanne is super smart, compassionate and so giving. She's actually pretty funny too! I will be voting for her for supervisor and all of my friends are doing so also. I hope you will too.

Damji Granados

Napa