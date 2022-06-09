Letter: My unfortunate apology

A 78-year-old Napa resident was killed crossing the street at Oak and Jefferson, close to Fuller Park. He was trying to cross Jefferson at the corner and he had the right-a-way as a pedestrian. I am apologizing to him because despite my efforts to make Napa a safer town to drive, walk and ride a bike, I failed to convince our City Council, the mayor and the city manager to take positive steps to make our town safer. This man was struck by a pickup truck and he died on the way to the hospital.

I do feel that I let this individual down and this letter is my way to say I’m sorry. I tried a number of approaches aimed at the people that have authority to slow down cars and trucks on city streets.

The speed limit was reduced 5 MPH on 12 streets, including mine on South Jefferson. But with 2.5 traffic officers patrolling traffic, too many drivers in Napa disregard speed limits. Our police department estimates that the chance of getting a speeding ticket in Napa is less than one half of one percent.

In asking around, I’ve been told that speeding was probably not a factor in his killing. I prefer to call this a killing, not an accident. But being a pedestrian was a big factor. Residents in the Fuller Park area have made serious requests to the city to improve crosswalks around the park. They’ve asked to have crosswalks and other improvements added. Believe it or not, the city does not favor crosswalks. Public Works seems to have the view that crosswalks give pedestrians a false sense of safety. Try to convince the city to add a crosswalk or even repaint an existing one and, in my experience, you will find Napa simply doesn’t want crosswalks.

Okay, no crosswalks (for now). At my corner of Spruce and South Jefferson try to cross the street at the intersection. Vehicles will not stop or slow down for you. The other day, I counted 12 vehicles that did not stop for three people who had stepped off the curb signaling their desire to cross. The street had to be cleared of all traffic before they could cross. The police department should post an officer in view of an intersection and then to stop and ticket vehicles that ignore people trying to cross. If this tactic had been in place over time, this tragedy might have not occurred.

On the evening of May 31, another pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit and run incident at Imola and South Jefferson. Police have asked residents to be on the lookout for a dark green vehicle that resembled a Jeep Wrangler with a black hard top. This pedestrian, who is 29 years old, was trying to cross the street at the intersection.

Last week, I emailed Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales asking her to reassign four officers to the Traffic Squad. My point was that safety in the city should have a higher priority than some other duties. It made sense to me. Unfortunately, Chief Gonzales has not responded to my plea.

If I count the number of letters I’ve written, my comments at the beginning of a council meeting, my meetings and conversations with the police department, and my participation in the Slow Down Napa effort, I have had very little success given the effort. My colleagues at Slow Down Napa are equally frustrated. Clearly there has been no substantive policy change at city hall. Look at the agendas for Napa City Council meetings for the past two years and you won’t find an item to discuss traffic calming or speeding on our streets.

So, I repeat my apology to my fellow resident killed at an intersection on May 19 and to the woman trying to cross at the Imola and South Jefferson intersection. I did not do enough for their safety and I am deeply sorry.

Bob Archibald

Napa