Letter: Nagging on Newsom

One thing Gov.Gavin Newsom can be sure of is that, whatever action he takes or doesn't take, one of the Register's two cranky syndicated columnists — Dan Walters and Thomas Elias — will criticize Newsom for taking or not taking the action.

On June 6, we were treated to Dan Walters blasting Newsom for failing to impose mandatory water use reductions throughout California ("As drought persists, water rights on agenda"). According to Walters, "Newsom, running for re-election, does not want to be the guy who tells Californians they can’t water their lawns as much as they would like."

The idea that Newsom is afraid of losing the November election if he mandates water use reductions is ridiculous, especially after his showings in the recall election and the primary election.

Thomas Elias seems to agree with me about that. According to his June 14 column ("Newsom probably can't lose this fall"), Newsom is showing signs of being "bored with the job" of governor, as evidenced by his taking a vacation with his family last Thanksgiving and then another one in late March and early April.

According to Elias, instead of taking a spring vacation, Newsom should have "stayed home and done some serious jawboning" about inflation. Elias admits that this might have "produced little result" but insists that Newsom should have done it to show that he cared about residents' pocketbooks.

I can only imagine the shellacking Walters would have given Newsom in his column, if Newsom had spent two weeks "jawboning" about inflation, which in reality he could do very little about, simply to create "good theater," as Elias puts it.

Elias speculates that Newsom may be "just taking his reelection completely for granted and figures he doesn't have to do anything special to earn it."

Elias and Walters ought to get together and work out just what they think Newsom's motives are. Then they can let us know in the Register.

Martin Kassman

Napa