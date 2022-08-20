Letter: Napa art choice a mistake Walter Burzdak Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Again the City Council ignores the public and decides to install the idiotic cactus art? I cannot wait until elections. Maybe we can find someone to listen to the people.Walter BurzdakNapa 0 Comments Tags City Council Choice Politics Napa Art Mistake Election Cactus Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Register logo