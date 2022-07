I am writing to urge the Napa City Council to reconsider the impeding selection of "Circulation" for the First Street roundabout.

How does the prickly pear shape invoke "Napa's landscape?" The neon green stripes are more likely referencing a moldy zebra than grape vines.

The 24 foot height is massive, out of scale for the site and adding a distraction for an already complex traffic pattern.

Please consider landscaping! Napa can do better.

Lawrence I Susnow

Napa