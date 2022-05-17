Letter: Napa City Council, we can do better

It is deeply disappointing to hear that the Napa City Council has unanimously supported bringing red light cameras back to Napa, and with seemingly no advance notice or opportunity for serious community discussion regarding this change.

Red light cameras have a unique impact on the financially vulnerable. They are inconsequential for those with financial privilege and do not represent an equal deterrent for the community or a thoughtful way to improve traffic safety.

Subcontracting out our town’s challenges with traffic safety — and at the expense of the community members who specifically need the most help — would represent a disturbing step backwards. We can do better.

Nicole Schwager

Napa