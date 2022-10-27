 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Napa Climate NOW! opposes Measure J

Napa Climate NOW! stands with other organizations including Greenbelt Alliance, Napa Sierra Club, Napa Farm Bureau and Napa Vision 2050 in opposing American Canyon Measure J. We arrived at our decision following careful study and dialogue with interested parties.

Ballot language for Measure J reads: Shall the measure to add 157 acres owned by Green Island Property, LLC to the City of American Canyon Urban Limit Line and amend the General Plan to expand potential city industrial development be adopted?

Modeling shows that the parcel in question will be subject to significant impacts from sea level rise.

• The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has projected significant sea level intrusion on the property, beginning at a rise of 2 feet, and increasing with each additional foot of sea level rise.

• The California Coastal Commission’s Sea Level Rise Policy Guidance (2018) urges planners to incorporate projections of sea level rise in decision making, with estimates of up to 2.7 feet by 2050 and 10.2 feet by 2100.

• New research published recently in Science suggests that the pace of sea level rise could be even faster.

In addition, expansion of the industrial development in the region is likely to result in increased greenhouse gas emissions from the industrial activities themselves, both within American Canyon city limits and beyond.

We urge decision makers responsible for determining the extent and consequences of further development in American Canyon to consider their decisions in the context of the city’s Climate Emergency Resolution, which recognizes the urgent goal of achieving net zero carbon pollution by, or before, 2030. The updated General Plan should reflect this resolve and require a comprehensive approach to future planning decisions. Doing so will acknowledge the importance of open space and wetlands in protecting American Canyon’s infrastructure, population, wildlife, and irreplaceable bay-fronting property.

Lynne Baker

NCN! Steering Committee

