With the climate crisis becoming more apparent with each passing season and the urgency of action becoming paramount, Napa Climate Now!, a 501(c)(3) organization and sponsor, Pacific Gas & Electric, are holding the inaugural Napa Climate Summit at Napa Valley College in the Performing Arts Center on May 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The goals of the summit are threefold: to promote climate-smart infrastructure projects; to partner with Napa Valley residents, businesses, community groups, and local government to realize the completion of these projects; and to procure funds to finance current and future projects in our valley.

The Climate Summit is the vision of St. Helena Councilmember Anna Chouteau.

“We can use the Climate Summit’s momentum to bring together people in all levels of government, private industry, nonprofits and schools to work on higher impact infrastructure projects,” she says.

Napa Vice Mayor Beth Painter, a fellow organizer of the Climate Summit adds, “This is a pivotal moment if you are interested in climate actions and want to do more.”

The summit will feature several high-profile speakers, with Davina Hurt, past mayor of Belmont and member of the California Air Resources Board as keynote speaker. U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson and a Napa Climate Now! “Climate Champion” will offer a video on how the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will promote domestic clean energy production.

Three panels on urgent climate issues will follow. The first panel brings together Felix Hernandez, maintenance and utilities director for American Canyon; Kate Miller, executive director of Napa Valley Transportation Authority; and Christy Pestoni, chief operating officer for Upper Valley Recycling to address greenhouse gas emissions reductions from the point of view of wastewater management, transportation, and the role of methane capture.

The second panel confronts the topic of renewable energy. Kevin Miller, Napa Solid Waste/Recycling Manager will speak to the role of biofuel and biomass gasification, and Andrew Damron, director of technical services at the Napa Sanitation District will address energy self-generation at NapaSan.

The final panel explores funding sources and will include State Sen. Bill Dodd speaking about Leveraging Climate Resilience Districts and Private Industry, a speaker from Mike Thompson’s office on available IRA funds, a staff representative of State Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry to discuss biomass funding, and a representative from Marin Clean Energy to talk about its role in securing funding.

The final presentation titled “Tying It All Together” addresses the role of PG&E in accelerating the move to clean energy. Mark Van Gorder, local government relations for PG&E will introduce Christopher Benjamin, PG&E’s sustainability effort leader, who will talk about the company’s climate goals, decarbonization efforts, funding, and the importance of equitable transition to sustainable sources of energy.

The Napa Climate Summit is free and open to all members of the community, including representatives of government, nonprofits, media, industry, and other climate action stakeholders.

You can register at: https://NapaClimateSummit.eventbrite.com. The event promises to be both informative and inspiring. In the words of Councilmember Chouteau, “We need a climate summit in Napa because we must move faster and do more to meet the climate crisis.” I urge all community members to attend.

Marilyn Knight-Mendelson

Co-Chair, Napa Climate Now!