Letter: Napa County Board of Supervisors candidate Anne Cottrell has it all

There are at least 6 candidates running in the June primary for Diane Dillon's seat as Napa County Supervisor for District 3, but in my opinion, Anne Cottrell stands head and shoulders above the crowd.

As Shakespeare once said: "Though she be but little, she is fierce."

Anne is a native St. Helenan who cares deeply about our community, and she puts that care into action as a volunteer for the St. Helena Hospital Vaccine Clinic and Citizenship Legal Services, and as a past board member of Nimbus Arts and the Napa County Land Trust, among other causes.

She is a thoughtful listener, a consensus builder, and a lawyer with a specialty in land-use and natural resources law. Most importantly, she has county-level experience as she has been serving as a Napa County Planning Commissioner for over 7 years. This means she has a broad and deep understanding of many of the critical issues facing Napa County and also the county's processes and structures, so she can hit the ground running representing us as Supervisor for District 3.

Please join me in voting for Anne Cottrell for Supervisor this June. She has it all: experience, intelligence, compassion and drive, and we are profoundly lucky that she wants to dedicate her talents to improving Napa County for all of us.

Dana Johnson

Saint Helena