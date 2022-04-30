Letter: Napa County Board of Supervisors should reflect our diverse community

Our Board of Supervisors needs to better reflect the diversity of our community, and also provide greater diversity in professional experience and background to provide a more well-rounded set of voices from our local representatives.

Suzanne Truchard would lend those much-needed skills to our Napa County Board of Supervisors. She has a background in the law, real estate and land use matters, as well as deep-rooted ties to agriculture and caring for the land – all vital issues intrinsically linked to the decisions the board addresses on a regular basis.

As the daughter of Cuban immigrants raised largely by a single mom, Suzanne would also offer a voice for underrepresented communities and those struggling to make ends meet. She can relate to those who feel their voice, and their struggles, are not being heard, understood or represented.

In many ways, Suzanne pursued, and helped realize, the American Dream through hard work and determination. But as she’s raising her own family here and sees the rising cost of living and housing affordability becoming more and more concerning, she also knows she must make a difference today, so that her children and our next generation can afford to live in Napa County in the future.

The challenges facing working-class families are real. We need representation for those who are most at-risk and most impacted by the growing struggles facing residents, whether it be seniors on a fixed income or working families.

I’ve known Suzanne personally and professionally for nearly a decade and know that no one will work harder for our community. Please join me in her supporting her campaign for District 1 supervisor on June 7.

Gwen McGill

Napa