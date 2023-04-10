With Grand Juries getting so much attention of late, it seems like now is a great time to remind readers that Napa County is now accepting applications for its own 2023-2024 Grand Jury.

Unlike the criminal grand juries that you’ve been reading about, the Napa County Grand Jury is a civil one. To be more specific, these juries do not get involved in issuing indictments, nor do they adjudicate criminal proceedings. In fact, other than the swearing-in ceremony, civil grand jury members never even visit the courthouse.

Each state-mandated county grand jury serves a one-year term and is given carte blanche to research, investigate and report on any topics of its choosing involving city and county government. These 19-member juries work in teams to conduct their investigations, interview local officials and employees, and ultimately issue several reports with findings and recommendations. The California penal code requires all city and county officials to comply with the jury’s requests for interviews and information. All communication must remain confidential, so it is up to the jury to corroborate their learnings in order to present rock-solid information.

Serving on the Napa County Civil Grand Jury is a labor of love, as it is for the most part a volunteer position with a significant time commitment for a year. However, having spent two terms on our jury, I can attest that it is a rewarding investment that will open your eyes to how business gets done here in the Napa Valley.

Grand Juries in California are the true watchdogs of our local governments, and the resulting reports help all voters make better decisions when it comes time to select our local leaders, vote on bond measures, and the like. If this sounds like something you would like to be a part of, please visit www.napacourts.ca.gov. There you will find more information about grand jury service, as well as an application, due by the end of this month.

Kort van Bronkhorst

President, Napa Chapter

California Grand Jury Association